ATTOCK- District Election Commissioner (DEC) Attock Noor ul Khitab has said that delimitation of 398 village punchayats and 53 neighbourhood councils is almost complete and the lists in this regard will be displayed in his office in second week of October 2020 which was earlier scheduled for display on 18th of September. He said this while talking to newsmen after taking over his responsibilities as DEC. On the occasion, Election Officer Syed Zaigham Altaf was also present. DEC Noor ul Khitab said that objections regarding delimitations will be accepted within 15 days after the display of delimitation lists and said that copies of the delimitation maps could be obtained after fulfilling the prerequisites.