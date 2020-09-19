Share:

ISLAMABAD-COVID-19 has forced much of Hollywood into lockdown, putting productions on hold back in March. Awards shows have been some of the first events to carry on with new precautions in place, amid the global pandemic. And in another sign of the times, this weekend’s 72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards will feature presenters in full hazmat gear, personally delivering awards to winners’ homes Sunday night. A first look at the special gear reveals a typical black hazmat suit with an oversized black bowtie over a triangular patch of white dress shirt with white sleeve cuffs. Costume designer Katja Cahill and executive producer Guy Carrington worked with a hazmat manufacturer on the custom look.

ABC (which airs the awards show) announced that hazmat-clad presenters ‘may be visiting some of the winners live.’ For the first time, this year’s show will be telecast from the homes of presenters, nominees and winners around the world.