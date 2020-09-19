Share:

KARACHI-The 13th Annual Mobile Commerce Conference, exclusively sponsored by FINCA Microfinance Bank, was conducted virtually on September 16. The event was attended by notable figures from various industries across Pakistan including, finance, retail, utility and by representatives of the national regulators. FINCA Microfinance Bank Ltd in Pakistan is one of the 20 global subsidiaries being led by FINCA Impact Finance, whose purpose is to be an unconventional community-based bank that provides innovative and impactful financial services to low-income individuals and communities. In line with the global mission, FINCA Pakistan pioneered digital loan applications in Pakistan by using tablets, digitally transforming the entire client acquisition &loan disbursement process. With a network of 132 branches in 120 cities in the country, FINCA Pakistan has enabled more than 1.2 million people and is growing by the day. Amongst other paperless and convenient measures taken by the bank, are the digital financial services that are being offered. FINCA Urdu mobile app, with a special Urdu audio help feature, has been enabling customers who have difficulty reading, to gain complete control of their bank accounts on their smartphones.

Not only this, but through SimSim - FINCA Pakistan’s digital payment app, an MNO agnostic platform which offers frictionless on-boarding and ease of payment, have been revolutionized under this ambit since 2017. Farid Ahmed Khan, acting CEO of FINCA Pakistan, represented the bank on this forum while he spoke about the future of digital banking, revamping the customer experience for the digital era and defining the ‘new normal’ of digitization in the country.

He further elaborated about FINCA Pakistan’s various initiatives in promoting financial inclusion and economic development of Pakistan, through the introduction of digitized yet convenient measures and products curated specially to meet the needs of existing and potential customers.

Khan also moderated a panel discussion around the topic of Digital Payments along with Sharjeel Shahid (UBL), Khurram Malik (Easypaisa), Dato’Arif Siddiqui (Faysal Bank), JavedYousuf (Silk Bank) and Yahya Khan (Bank Alfalah). FINCA Microfinance Bank is licensed to operate nationwide through a network of 132 branches in 120+ cities. FINCA Microfinance Bank offers a complete suite of products combined and convenient banking services. The bank offers a variety of loan products specifically designed for individuals running micro, small and medium-sized enterprises.