PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has said that Good Governance Strategy (GGS) had been designed to make government more responsive, transparent and accountable.

He was presiding over a high level meeting regarding Good Governance Strategy here at Chief Minister Secretariat on Saturday. Provincial Minister Shaukat Yousafzai, members of National and Provincial Assembly, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, Chief Organizer PTI Pakistan Saifullah Khan Niazi, and representatives of Performance Management & Reforms Unit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa attended the meeting.

CM said that under E-Governance, initiative of several online portals had been designed to monitor progress and evaluate performance of public sector departments.

He stated that according to latest national statistics, KP has highest citizen satisfaction of 42 percent under Pakistan Citizen Portal.

He said that Public Service Delivery Portal was being designed and would be launched very soon adding it would prove to be a major initiative of provincial government under Good Governance Strategy.

He said that a provincial task force has been constituted to review progress on services delivery and to take public feed back at district level in newly merged tribal districts.

The meeting was also briefed about initiatives taken by provincial government under Good Governance Strategy. It was told that since 2018, 900 Khuli Kachehries were held in the province during which over 8000 complaints were resolved.

Participants of meeting were informed that under vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, online approval of building plans was also in progress that would facilitate private builders.

The facility of online application along with submission of maps and documents would be available.

Similarly, a mechanism for administrative inspection of public service facilities and developmental schemes has been introduced under which all the details and latest situation is available on dash boards for Chief Minister, Chief Secretary and other higher authorities.