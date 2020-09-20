Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mehmood Saturday said the government was not taking seriously to the opposition’s All Parties Conference (APC) as it was an inconsequential and waste of time.

Both the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples’ Party leadership had mistrust on each other and they wanted to overcome their differences through the APC, but nothing else, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the opposition parties were holding APC to hide their corruption and money laundering cases, adding they were not able to topple the incumbent government.

He said the whole nation was fully supporting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government as it was bringing stability and economic development through welfare programmes and packages to change the living standard of common man.

Replying to a question, he said former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif being a convict in many corruption cases, should not address the APC morally as Islamabad High Court (IHC) had already issued the non-bailable arrest warrants of him.