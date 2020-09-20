Share:

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has demanded return of all the absconders from the United Kingdom in order to face the corruption and money laundering cases registered against them.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition leadership is holding the APC to protect their looted wealth.

Sheikh Rashid said the opposition's APC would be a flop show as the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan will never give any kind of NRO to those who looted and plundered the national exchequer.