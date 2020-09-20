Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minaister Dr Yasmin Rashid made a surprise visit of NA-125 to personally assess the arrangements for provision of clean drinking water and clearing of drainage at different sites here on Saturday. The Lahore Waste Management Company and WASA officials gave briefing on the status of progress on clean drinking water and drainage and disposal arrangements. The Minister said, “A campaign for overall cleanliness and clean drinking water will be run in the next four days at NA 125. The chairmen of NA 125 will work in collaboration with LWMC and WASA officials for the said tasks. We will ensure the provision of basic amenities to people at their doorstep. No negligence will be acceptable on provision of water and clearing of drainage sites in NA 125. The government is providing healthcare facilities as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government is fulfilling all its promises with people. We have to serve people above political differences.”