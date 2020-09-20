Share:

Hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad nineteen degree centigrade, Lahore and Karachi twenty-eight, Peshawar twenty-four, Quetta and Gilgit twelve, Murree seventeen and Muzaffarabad eighteen degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy and dry is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Baramulla and Shopian.

Temperature recorded this morning in Srinagar and Anantnag twelve degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-three, Leh seven, Pulwama eleven, Shopian fifteen and Baramulla fourteen degree centigrade.