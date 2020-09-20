Share:

ISLAMABAD - Major opposition parties including the PPP, PML-N and the JUI-F are all set to meet up here today to try to devise a joint strategy about ousting of the PTI-led ruling alliance headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Insiders told The Nation on Saturday that all the main opposition parties have unanimously decided to drop the radical option of en masse resignations from the parliament and instead agreed to use other means including an in-house change to rid the country of the ruling junta.

Meanwhile, according to PPP, the host of the APC, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and PPP chairman Asif Ali Zardari will address the APC via video link and it will be broadcast live on social media.

“The PPP will provide a link on social media where the two leaders will deliver opening marks,” the party said in a statement. It added that following the conference, a media briefing will be held.

In his tweets yesterday, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto confirmed that former president Asif Ali Zardari will also attend the conference via video link, while JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman will also attend the APC with his party delegation.

On Friday last, the PPP chairman had spoken to Nawaz Sharif, who is in London, and enquired after his health besides inviting him to virtually attend the APC.

Responding to Bilawal’s tweet, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz thanked the PPP chairman. “Thank you Bilawal. Warm regards & prayers,” she had tweeted.

In a related development, the PML-N revealed the names of party members who will represent the party at the APC.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed that she will represent the party at the APC along with PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif, former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Pervaiz Rashid, Maryam Nawaz, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Rana Sanaullah and Amir Muqam.

However, it was not confirmed about the venue of the APC till the filing of this report. The Rahbar Committee of the opposition parties was busy till late night to decide about whether it will be held at the Zardari House or Marriott Hotel.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s aide on political communication Shahbaz Gill warned the PML-N that if Nawaz’s address is broadcast on social media, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) and other laws will be used to take action against him.

On Thursday, the Pakistan High Commission in London received arrest warrants sent by the government for Nawaz.

The High Commission did not make an official comment on the development but sources confirmed that the mission had received the paperwork to serve the arrest warrants on the former prime minister.

The assistant registrar of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had directed the foreign secretary to ensure production of the former prime minister before the court on September 22.

Nawaz would also have to appear on any other dates that might be fixed by the court, the letter added. A copy of the order issued earlier in the week was attached to the letter.

Earlier this week, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Nawaz Sharif while dismissing his application seeking exemption from personal appearance in the hearing of appeals against his conviction in the Al-Azizia and Avenfield properties references.