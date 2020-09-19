Share:

ISLAMABAD - Police have busted an organised gang of motorcycle lifters by rounding four active members during a special drive against the criminals in federal capital, informed a police spokesman on Saturday.

Police have also recovered 16 stolen motorcycles from the possession of the thieves and registered separate cases against them, he added. The accused have been identified as Muhammad Sajid, Waqar, Ateeque and his father Shafique, he said.

According to him, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan, while taking notice of increasing incidents of motorcycles theft, directed Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Zone Muhammad Sarfraz Virk to launch crackdown against the criminals to curb crime in the city. He said SP formed special team under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Khalid Mehmood Awan and Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Golra Sharif Inspector Shams tasking it to trace out the motorcycle lifters. The special police team managed to burst the auto theft gang and seized 16 stolen motorcycles from their possession, the spokesman said.

DSP Khalid Mehmood Awan, while talking to The Nation, confirmed police held four thieves and recovered 16 motorcycles from them. He said the gang was involved in lifting bikes from Golra, Ramna, Shamas Colony and its suburbs. He said Shafique and his son Ateeque have hired a basement on rent in Tarnol where they altered the stolen motorcycles to re-sale in the market.

“The gang members use to sale a tempered motorcycle against Rs 7000 in the market,” DSP said. He mentioned cases have been registered against the accused while police are also looking for other gang members.

Meanwhile, IGP Islamabad Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed have lauded the service of SP Sarfraz Virk and DSP Khalid Mehmood Awan.