Islamabad-A man was gunned down by his opponents apparently over old enmity in Tarambri Chowk here on Saturday.

Another passer-by also suffered bullet injuries after coming in the range of firing reportedly done by two assailants riding on a motorcycle. The deceased was identified as Zaheer Akhter. Both the victims were moved to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for autopsy and medical treatment.

Police confirmed that the motive behind murder is an old enmity between two families residing in Kirpa Village. The incident took place within limits of Police Station (PS) Koral.

According to details, Zaheer Akhter was standing alongside a road in Tarambri Chowk at 9am when two assailants riding on a motorcycle appeared from somewhere and one of them sprayed bullets at him. Resultantly, Zaheer and another passer-by sustained bullet injuries while the attackers managed to escape from the scene. Zaheer died on the spot, they said adding that the deceased and victim were moved to PIMS by locals. A heavy contingent of police headed by Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural Zone Farooq Bhutter rushed to the crime scene and collected evidences besides recording statements of the eyewitness as part of their investigation.

The firing incident in broad day light created panic among locals and business community.

SP Farooq Bhutter, when contacted, confirmed that a man was shot dead and another was injured by two assailants in an armed attack at Taramri Chowk. He said the reason behind murder was old enmity between two families. He said police have taken several suspects into custody during raids. He said that so far, the heirs of deceased have not nominated any person in the application. He said police would soon arrest the killers.

Meanwhile, unknown armed men attacked NHA Toll Plaza located on Murree Expressway and thrashed an employee of the authority. The culprits also resorted to aerial firing. The culprits came in a car and started thrashing an employee of NHA and fired gunshots into air. Later, the attackers fled from the scene while leaving their car behind.

The victim reported the incident to PS Bhara Kahu officials and sought legal action against the accused.