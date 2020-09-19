Share:

It’s unfortunate that Pakistan is among countries with the highest number of mental health cases, yet it’s barely discussed. We hardly see any public service message or campaign tackling the problem. One of the most common mental health problems is depression.

More than 264 million people of all age groups suffer from it throughout the world. Mental health issues can adversely affect daily chores in people’s lives. They find the simplest tasks equivalent to moving mountains. In our country, the plethora of problems and crimes make the situation worst for these people. If this problem persists, I’m afraid that we might face a mental health crisis all over the country.

I’d request social and traditional media platforms to make content regarding the problem. I’d also request my fellow citizens to not to radicalise these people and comfort them to come out with their plights before they choose to end their lives in silent.

MARIA MUKHTAR,

Islamabad.