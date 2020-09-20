Share:

LAHORE - Commissioner Lahore Division, Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman said that it was mandatory for every Deputy Commissioner (DC) to keep a check on all development schemes in his district regarding their standard, speed of work and deadline of completion.

He said all nonfunctional filtration plants must be made functional first.

New schemes for filtration plants were in the pipeline, he added.

He said that concerned DC would evaluate the necessity of every proposed scheme.

On Saturday, under his chair 765 development schemes of Lahore, 481 of Sheikhupura, 464 of Kasur and 120 development schemes of Nankana Sahib district were reviewed.

As per briefing status of 763 schemes out of 765 schemes in Lahore were approved and tenders of 490 while work orders of 419 development schemes of Lahore have been issued. He also approved scheme of PHA institute of horticulture in Lahore.

Commissioner Lahore Division, Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman chaired a DC conference regarding health, revenue and development schemes in Town Hall.

All DC’s and concerned officers of Lahore division participated in the conference cum meeting.