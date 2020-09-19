Share:

ISLAMABAD-New York City is set to develop a massive four-million-square-foot research center on Governors Island that will study the impact of climate change around the city’s 520 miles of coastline. The Trust for the island released its proposal to build a living laboratory, academic institution, living quarters and public areas for visitors to engage in conversations about our changing world. The document notes that none of the Governors Island Historic District will be affected, as there are some 100 buildings on the grounds that were constructed during the early 19th century. Along with studying climate change, the center is projected to create 8,000 new jobs and have a $1 billion economic impact for New York City. Deputy Mayor Vicki Been said: ‘This ambitious plan to pair research and innovation in the climate field with public education and meaningful opportunities for dialogue about climate change is exactly the sort of project the city needs as we turn our attention to getting New Yorkers back to work and restarting our economy.’