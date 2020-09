Share:

No locust has been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Punjab.

According to the National Locust Control Centre, however locusts present in one district of Balochistan Lasbella and anti-locust survey and control operations are in progress.

During last twenty four hrs 192,801 hectares area has been surveyed and locust control operation has been carried out on 330 hectares of District Lasbella.

In last 6 months, control operation has been carried out on 1130729 hectares area of land