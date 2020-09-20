Share:

MULTAN - Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) issued notices to different educational institutes, found throwing trash outside schools or colleges, on Saturday. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak took serious notice of presence of trash outside different educational institutes. He instructed Waste Management Company to take action against the institutes concerned, stated official source.

The Enforcement Wing of MWMC visited different schools, colleges and universities and served notices.

The DC instructed imposition of heavy fines on the institutes throwing trash at roads instead of dustbins. The notices were served to National University of Modern Languages (NUML), British School, Britain International School, Jinnah Highs, City School, Lahore Grammar School. Institutes’ administrations were also warned of suspension of building designs under local government act in case they did not improve cleanliness.

BISE Multan announces

Matric result, 84.72pc

got passed

As many as 96,074 candidates passed the Secondary School Certificate Examination 2020 as the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Multan declared the result on Saturday.

The overall success ratio in the examination stood at 84.72 per cent, disclosed the result document. A total of 113,407 candidates appeared in the examination and 17,333 failed.

A total of 99,627 candidates took examination under Science Group and 86,615 got through, showing 86.94 per cent success ratio.

The pass percentage in Arts Group was comparatively low. Only 9,459 out of 13,780 candidates could pass the examination with 68.64 per cent success ratio. As many as 4,321 candidates failed in this group. According to the result statement, a total of 21,859 candidates secured A plus grade, 18,482 A, 24,083 B, 23,215 C, 8,258 D and 159 E while 18 passed without any grade.

The examination authorities caught 17 candidates red-handed while using unfair means and cases were registered against them.

BISE sources disclosed that 13 of the accused were punished and three acquitted while one case was still under trial.