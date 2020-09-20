Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz on Saturday expressed concern over thousands of pending complaints against Ehsaas Programme in the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

He directed the concerned authorities to resolve all pending complaints within 60 days and submit report. Presiding over a high-level meeting to streamline public complaint mechanism in the BISP, the ombudsman observed that huge pendency of BISP complaints was due to lack of handling of complaint management system by the Focal Person of BISP. The meeting was informed that 55,352 complaints had been pending on the BISP Internal Complaint Resolution System. After failure to resolve these complaints within 30 days, 22,178 complaints were shifted automatically on the Integrated Complaints Management System of Wafaqi Mohtasib Office. It was observed that huge pendency of BISP complaints was due to lack of handling of complaint management system by the Focal Person of BISP. However, the Federal Ombudsman advised the Secretary BISP to resolve all pending complaints under intimation to complainants and submit its report to WMS.

The BISP high ups told the meeting that after the initiation of Ehsaas Programme, number of complaints had increased drastically. They said that automation system with banks had been started and Complaint Cells and Call Centers had been doubled to resolve the public complaints. They said a live registry system was also being introduced which would be started by April, 2021. The system would resolve public issues in days in accordance with the SOPs. The Federal Ombudsman directed for proper monitoring of the Integrated Complaint Management System by both sides for minimizing delay in the resolution of public complaints.

The BISP will submit its implementation report after every 15 days, according to the officials.