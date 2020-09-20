Share:

LAHORE - PML-N Chief Nawaz Sharif and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari will address the All Parties Conference of the Opposition parties being held on Sunday (today) via video-link and their speeches will be broadcast live on social media.

In a statement, the Pakistan Peoples’ Party on Saturday said, “The PPP will provide a link on social media where the two leaders will deliver opening remarks.” It also said that following the conference, a media briefing will be held.

Responding to a tweet regarding the broadcast being aired on all major social media platforms, PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz said: “We are doing that Insha’Allah.”

The announcement of a live broadcast comes even as Prime Minister Imran Khan’s aide on political communication Shahbaz Gill warned the PML-N that if Nawaz’s address is aired on social media, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) and other laws will be used to take action against him.

Meanwhile, PPP’s Qamar Zaman Kaira, in a press conference announced that the venue for the conference, which the party is hosting, had been changed to Marriott Hotel in Islamabad. He said that the conference will chalk out the final plan to oust the “hollow” government.

“It is clear the government knows full well how hollow it is from within,” the PML-N leader said. “The crutches it is on will not save the government. The real support comes from the people.” He said that keeping the government’s two-year performance as a “charge-sheet”, the entire country and all political parties “rightfully view” the government to have “failed in every sector”.

Nawaz call for ‘respecting the vote’ on Twitter

“Not only have they gone back on all their promises, they have in fact, put the country into reverse gear and have snatched away any existing freedoms, making life difficult for citizens,” Kaira said. He said that a joint action plan for the future is necessary to be developed. “Every party has its own viewpoint, but a joint action plan will enable us to rid the country of this government.”

The PML-N said tomorrow’s APC will be a “historic moment” for the country to achieve this goal. Kaira said that PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari spoke to Nawaz Sharif on the telephone to inquire about his health and extended an invitation to participate in the APC, which the PML-N supremo accepted.

He will attend the conference virtually, as will PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, he added. “So we will formulate the final action plan to be implemented against the government tomorrow; we will decide what course of action to take.”

Kaira said that the government “can be seen panicking”. “If they were so confident, they wouldn’t have been scrambling to push out the same tired, old narrative of blaming the opposition [for the country’s problems].”

Meanwhile, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari gave a formal invitation to JUI-F chief Fazl-ur-Rahman during a meeting at the latter’s residence.

During the meeting, Senator Abdul Kareem, Shah Owais Noorani, Yousuf Raza Gilani, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Akram Durrani and Maulana Ataur Rehman were present. The meeting discussed tomorrow’s APC among other matters.

Following the meeting, Bilawal said that a very “wholesome” and “detailed” discussion took place between both parties. He said that Fazl had accepted his invitation to attend the conference. “We will hold a joint press conference following the APC and our next course of action will be announced then,” he told reporters.

Also, Nawaz Sharif on Saturday joined Twitter and his maiden tweet called for “respecting the vote.”

Maryam Nawaz announced his father’s joining the social networking site. The PML-N supremo, soon after joining the social media platform, gained nearly 20K followers. The former prime minister is currently in London, where he went last November to receive medical treatment.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Nawaz, denying his request for exemption from court appearance in the hearing of appeals against his conviction in the Al-Azizia and Avenfield Properties cases.