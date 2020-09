Share:

ISLAMABAD - A contingent of Pakistan Armed Forces yesterday participated in the opening ceremony of the multinational military exercise, Kavkaz 2020, held at Astrakhan region, Russia.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate, the Exercise Kavkaz (21-26 Sep) aims at assessing ability of troops to react to various challenges and learn from each other’s experiences. The week-long exercise will commence from Monday.