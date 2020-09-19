Share:

rawalpindi - Scores of lecturers and professors of government run colleges on Saturday carried out a protest rally on Murree Road for the service structure and demanded Punjab government to solve the teachers issues.

Over 150 lecturers and professors gathered in Government Gordon College on the call of Punjab Professors & Lecturers Association (PPLA) and marched towards Rawalpindi Press Club led by Professor Chaudhry Ghulam murtaza and Professor Zulfikar Ali Rana where they staged protest demonstration.

The participants, carrying placards and banners, chanted slogans against the provincial government to end anti-teacher policies and implement the service structure immediately. A large number of female teachers also joined the protest to register their concerns against the Punjab government for ignoring the college teachers’ problems. Due to the protest, the road was blocked for more than an hour. Speaking on the occasion, the speakers said that the teachers were demanding implementation of service structure and pay protection of contract and regular college teachers, swift promotion mechanism and five-tier promotion formula in line with one being followed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.