LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar visited district jail Multan and inspected the treatment facilities being provided to the prisoners in jail hospital. The Chief Minister also inquired after the illness of the prisoners. He directed to provide treatment facilities to a prisoner namely Muhammad Hanif, who is a heart patient. On his direction, the patient was shifted to the cardiology where his treatment has been started. Commissioner Multan Javed Akhtar shifted the prisoner in cardiology under his supervision. On the directions of Chief Minister cool water and other necessary facilities have been provided to the prisoners of district jail.