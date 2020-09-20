Share:

PESHAWAR - The Board of Governors (BoG) meeting of the Medical Teaching Institution Mardan Medical Complex (MTI-MMC) on Saturday approved measures to procure equipment to start cardiac surgeries at the hospital in near future.

Chairman BoG MTI-MMC Dr Fazle Hadi chaired the meeting that held at the Bacha Khan Medical College (BKMC), wherein COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were followed, said a press release issued here. The board members Attaullah Khan and Dr Shahid Khattak attended the meeting while senior journalist Rahimullah Yusufzai and Tahir Ali Khan participated through video link in the session.

Dean Bacha Khan Medical College Prof Dr Muhammad Fazil, Director MMC Dr Tariq, Deputy Director Dr Javed, Medical Director Dr Mukhtiar and others attended the meeting.

The meeting directed the MTI-MMC administration to prepare a list of equipments and arrange other related facilities to start cardiac surgeries at MMC. The meeting was of the view that starting cardiac surgeries at MMC was among their top priorities and efforts should be made to transfer the dream into reality.

The meeting approved extension of College of Nursing Mardan (CNM), construction of 30 more private rooms for patients and also approved financial assistance for the relatives of Assistant Professor Muhammad Ali (late).

Earlier, the newly constructed Information Technology Centre (ITC) was inaugurated virtually in the meeting due to COVID-19. In-charge ITC Mohsin Ali briefed the participants about the role and need for construction of the center. He said that patients and other data of the hospital would be properly stored and available in the hospital record. He said it would help put an end to the complicated paper work in the hospital and associated institutions including BKMC, CNM, Benazir Bhutto Child Hospital (BBCH), Bacha Khan College Dentistry (BKCD) etc.

Hospital Director Dr Tariq Mehmood presented the status report of the ongoing development projects in the meeting. He said that development work on the Data Center and liquid oxygen to operation theatre and Intensive Care Units (ICUs) had been completed.

The BoGs appreciated the efforts made so far and directed for expediting uplift work on the projects delayed due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 to complete these projects at the minimum possible time.