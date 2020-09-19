Share:

Rawalpindi-PTI MNA Nafeesa Inayatullah and Coordinator Ehsaas Programme Munira Javed paid a visit to Adiala Jail on Saturday.

Female educationists, psychologists and heads of many NGOs also accompanied them. Senior Superintendent Adiala Jail Muhammad Asghar received the delegation of women legislators. Later, MNA Nafees Inayyat Ullah, Coordinator Munira Javed and others along with Superintendent inspected women and juvenile wards, kitchen, hospital and other barracks and listened to the problems being faced by inmates including women and juvenile. All the inmates expressed their satisfaction over the facilities being provided to them by the jail administration under the command of Superintendent Muhammad Asghar.

Some women prisoners brought into notice of delegation that jail administration gives them clothes, milk, juice and biscuits for children they are carrying in the prison.

Similarly, other inmates also expressed their satisfaction over facilities for the juvenile and women prisoners detained in the jail and best quality of food being served to the prisoners.

“No doubt much better than what I expected to see, very caring staff. Good hygiene. Health care is very good. Food is excellent. There is much more to be done on the government behalf. Will try to do as much as I can to help bring needed changes on the government platform. I am leaving with an aim to do much more,” said Nafeesa Inayatullah, MNA of PTI.

Similarly, Munira Javed, Coordinator Ehsaas Programme said she along with other visiting members have changed their thoughts and feelings about Adiala Jail. The environment of jail, quality of food, cleanliness and garden are excellent and Superintendent Adiala Jail Muhammad Asghar is imparting his duties with dedication and commitment.

Earlier, the Superintendent briefed the delegation that the government is taking concrete steps to bring change and betterment in prisons.

MNA Nafeesa Inayatullah said she with help of heads of NGOs wanted to introduce some new programs in jail to make the inmates able to learn skills in different trades and to live a peaceful life after getting out of jail.

Meanwhile, a philanthropist and owner of a pharmaceutical company Sheikh Waheed got released five poor inmates by paying Rs2.86 million fine. The inmates were languishing in Adiala Jail for last five years due to non-payment of fine. The jail authorities and the families of prisoners thanked Sheikh Waheed, the owner of Shaigan Pharmaceuticals.