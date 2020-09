Share:

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail met with Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar in Lahore today (Sunday).

During the meeting, both discussed current political situation and other issues.

Sindh Governor thanked Punjab Governor on providing relief for Sindhi people affected by recent heavy rainfall.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, speaking on the occasion, said Government will complete its tenure despite of opposition parties' moves of holding APCs.