Share:

Sindh Governor Imran Ismael on Sunday called on his counterpart in Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar at Governor House in Lahore where they discussed the prevailing political situation and opposition’s All Parties Conference (APC).

The Punjab and Sindh governors said the people are standing with the government's narrative while the opposition will never come at one page.

Imran Ismael also thanked Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar for extending help to flood-hit people in Sindh, especially in Karachi.

Sarwar said the PTI government has completed the two years and it will also complete the rest of the three years of its five-year term successfully.

The Punjab governor said that no one can raise a finger on the honesty of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said those who spread chaos will get nothing but disappointment as the country is moving forward successfully.