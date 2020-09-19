Share:

Viñales bags pole for Emilia Romagna race as Bagnaia penalised

BOLOGNA (Agencies): Yamaha’s Maverick Viñales took pole position for Sunday’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix after a dramatic final qualifying session on Saturday in which Pramac Racing’s pace-setter Francesco Bagnaia was penalised for exceeding track limits. Viñales, whose all-time Misano lap record set before last week’s San Marino race was then erased by Bagnaia in the third free practice, blazed the circuit during the final qualifying session to set another new mark of one minute, 31.077 seconds. The 25-year-old Spaniard - who had claimed pole last weekend - went 0.076 seconds quicker than Pramac Racing’s Jack Miller, while Petronas Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo (1:31.222) completed the front row. “I feel quite good... we made an improvement from last weekend which makes me much more calmer, much more ready for tomorrow,” Viñales said. “We’re going to try our best... the team did a good job... at the very last exit we found something good. I worked hard with the race conditions and I hope it pays off.”

Ibrahim, Eraj grab men’s, ladies singles tennis titles

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Ibrahim Iltifat emerged as winner in the men’s singles final and Eraj Batool in ladies singles final after beating Azhar Katchi and Varisha Khan respectively in the finals played at Union Club, Karachi. According to information made available here on Saturday, the inaugural Taqwiyat ul Iman School Sindh Ranking Tennis Championship concluded at Union Club Karachi, in which 120 plus players get registered from Karachi and other parts of Sindh. In the end, the winners and runners-up were awarded trophies and medals. In the men’s singles final, Ibrahim Iltifat routed Azhar Katchi 6-3, 6-0 while in ladies singles final, Eraj Batool defeated Varisha Khan 8-4. In men’s doubles event, Zubair Raja/Saad Salim overpowered Oanuddin/Eibad Sarwar 8-2. In U-15 singles final, Ayaan Yousuf outsmarted Ahsan Ahmed 6-2, 6-2, in U-13 singles final, Ahsan Ahmed beat Dhuraf Das 4-2, 3-5, 10-0, in U-9 singles round robin, Ibrahim Saad emerged as winner while Aman Sheikh was runner-up. In special players singles, Furqan emerged as winner while Kashif Ali finished second.

Gulberg Eagles beat Lahore Gymkhana

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Gulberg Eaglets Club outlasted Lahore Gymkhana by six wickets in the OTC Lahore Challenge Cup One-Day Club Cricket Tournament, which resumed here at Bagh-e-Jinnah Cricket Ground. Batting first, Lahore Gymkhana were all out for 182 in 34 overs. Waqas Arshad scored 42, Sohail Ashraf 28 and Zainul Abidin and Asim Bacha 17 runs each. Kashif Atta bagged 2/14, Usman Ali 2/18 and Mohammad Samar 2/34. In reply, Gulberg Eaglets easily chased the target in 29.3 overs losing just four wickets. Usman Ali hammered 63 runs while Raza Usman struck 43 and Mohammad Hafeez 34. Sohail Ashraf claimed 2/32 and Faridoun Mahmood and Shafi Malik got one wicket each. Usman Ali was man of the match.