Share:

LAHORE-Realme introduced the C12 back in August. Now the company is set to further expand its C series with the launch of Realme C17 on 23rd September. Realme C17 is the latest in its C series, most affordable large storage phone with 90hz ultra-smooth display. To make the launch exciting for Realme fans, FlashSale is also planned exclusively on Telemart after the live event. Realme Pakistan took to Facebook to announce the launch date, and said that the event will be streamed on YouTube and Facebook starting noon local time (3PM PST) followed by the Flash Sale on Telemart where all three recently launched products will be on flash sale 7pm - 8 pm. Realme confirmed that C17 will pack a 90Hz refresh rate display, which from a recent leak we know will measure 6.5” punch hole screen and have HD+ resolution. It also features 60Hz - 90Hz smart switch. A higher refresh rate display largely enhances your smartphone experience. Scrolling through the app drawer, images and web pages becomes so much smoother. If you spend a lot of time looking at your phone screen, higher refresh rates are less tiring to view. Even the gaming experience becomes sleeker. Almost 90% of the smartphones in the market have 60hz or less refresh rate, aiming to popularize smoother display experience Realme is offering 90Hz display feature in its entry level series. Exemplifying Trendsetting Technology Realme has offered high refresh rate displays in their recently launched smartphones. Besides, one of the images shared by Realme on Facebook reveals the rear design of the C17 and confirms quad camera setup in sqaure design and rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Design language of realme C17 is inspired from Cat’s Eye.

Light rays highlights the back design and the trendier sqaure camera housing gives the device the outlook and feel of a premium device.

Although the C Series smartphones have usually consisted of entry level smartphones of the brand, but they are gradually enhancing the features of the new C series smartphones and turning them into mid-level smartphones at attractive price points. With global users of more than 13.2 million, the C series, is bringing great power with style for the upcoming smartphones in the series.

Realme promises that the latest successor of award winning C series will pack modern tech at most affordable price point. The phone will be equipped with large storage of 6GB Ram & 128 GB of extendable storage to cater a user needs, along with improved performance and power efficiency. As per the Realme c series fashion this phone is the most budget friendly as well.

Realme will also unveil realme 30W Dart Power Bank and realme Buds Classic. The realme Buds Classic features a 14.22 driver, which the company says will help in delivering clearer vocals and deeper bass. Its built-in cable organiser will enable you to store and carry the earphones with ease. The Realme Dart power bank 30W comes with a capacity of 10,000mAh. The battery is built with Lithium-ion polymer. You get dual output ports - USB-A and USB-C. For charging the power bank, you should use the Type-C port. Realme says the power bank comes with 15-layer charging protection including 1 layer of circuit protection to keep the thermals under check and prevent overheating and charging. In the box, you get a short Type-A to Type-C port. Catch both AIOT products on Telemart Flash sale along with realme C17.

As a young brand in the smartphone market, Realme has already earned massive accolades from the young generation by continuing to introduce top performing phones in an eye-catching packaging for all price ranges.