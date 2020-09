Share:

Three-day rituals in connection with death anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji are starting at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur from Sunday.

On the directions of the Chairman Evacuee Trust Property Board, all arrangements including security, accommodation and lungar have been completed.

As many as 2,000 Sikhs Yatrees from Lahore, Nankana Sahib, Peshawar and other districts of the country will participate in the event.