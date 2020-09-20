Share:

ISLAMABAD - At least four terrorists were killed as the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation on confirmation of presence of terrorists in central Makran range in Awaran District, Balochistan, yesterday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate, the security forces conducted the operation on confirmation of presence of the terrorists. During the exchange of fires, 4 terrorists were killed. “Terrorists hideout including logistic base was destroyed while large cache of arms, ammunition and communication equipment was recovered,” said the press release issued by the ISPR.

Two soldiers embrace Shahadat in North Waziristan

It further said that multiple hideouts and administrative camps of terrorists were destroyed during the operation.

Meanwhile, two soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) during an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan, says a statement issued by Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate on Saturday.

The martyrs are Havaldar Tajbar Ali, 38, resident of Swat and Sepoy Rashid, 22, resident of Parachinar. Pakistan Army troops cordoned off the area and launched the search operation, the ISPR said.