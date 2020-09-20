Share:

MANSEHRA - SHO of Darband Police Station Mohammad Nawaz was suspended for kicking and thrashing a woman, who later delivered a premature [dead] baby.

DIG Hazara Qazi Jamilur Rehman suspended SHO Mohammad Nawaz, who kicked the woman during a raid to arrest her husband, who was found absent from the home.

Meanwhile, protest rallies against the incident are underway and protesters have demanded registration of an FIR against the SHO under Section 302 of PPC.

The DIG had ordered an inquiry following the woman delivered a premature [dead] baby. She was kicked and thrashed by the Darband Police Station SHO Mohammad Nawaz after scaling into her house.

Tahir Iqbal has been posted new SHO on completion of preliminary investigation carried out by Additional Superintendent of Police Jamil Akhtar, while the DIG had asked District Police Officer (DPO) Sadiq Baloch to conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident.

The participants of a rally staged in Darband demanded severe punishment to the SHO. Abdul Zaman Tanoli, a former district councillor, while addressing the rally urged the DIG Hazara to ensure inclusion of female constables in any raiding team to avoid such brutalities in future.

The husband of the woman told the inquiry team that the SHO was suspecting his involvement in sales of contrabands and raided his home at night to arrest him and when he didn’t find him, he tortured his wife.