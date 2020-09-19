Share:

ISLAMABAD-Sophie Turner and singer husband Joe Jonas have listed their three-bedroom Manhattan apartment for $5.9million. The Game of Thrones star, 24, and singer husband, 31, have been based on the West Coast since welcoming daughter Willa into the world in July. They first quietly put the New York apartment on the market back in July for $6.5million but it have since relisted with a price reduction, according to property reports. The pair paid $5.6 million for the property back in 2018. The 2,907-square-foot home boasts impeccable design with the ultimate in privacy despite being located in a bustling New York zip code.

A private foyer leads way to a formal entryhall which opens into a 49 ft. long loft-like living space.