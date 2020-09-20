Share:

LAHORE-Minister Higher Education Punjab Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz said that HED would ensure implementation on SOPs in colleges and universities and directions had been issued to all concerned departments and administrations of education institutions.

To monitor the situation, HED has introduced a WhatsApp number for common public and parents.

They can share proof of violation of SOPs on WhatsApp number 03082033355.

On receiving such information, HED Offices will visit the concerned educational institution. If they found violation, strict action would be taken against the administration of that institution.

He appealed common public, parents and students to share freely the information regarding violations of SOPs through WhatsApp. He said that the identity of the complaints will not be revealed.