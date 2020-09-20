Share:

A Taliban key commander identified as Mullah Abdullah was killed in a clash with security forces in northern Sari Pul province on Sunday, provincial government spokesman Zabihullah Amani said.

"The infamous Taliban key commander Mullah Abdullah who was notorious for his brutality lost his life in a clash with government forces in Khamarabad area outside provincial capital Sari Pul city today morning," Amani told Xinhua.

Describing Mullah Abdullah as a very powerful commander in Sari Pul province, the official said that Abdullah's death could give a major blow to Taliban fighters in Sari Pul and its vicinity.

The Taliban outfit hasn't made a comment yet.