ISLAMABAD - Punjab government in collaboration with Human Rights and Minorities Department would table draft of the Transgender Rights Protection Act Punjab 2020 soon. This was informed by focal persons of Transgender Community Neeli Rana and Zanaya Chaudhary who met with the Provincial Minister of Human Rights. They said the minister promised to boost up this legislative process and to take special measures for the social protection of transgender community in Punjab.

In this regard Human Rights and Minorities Affairs departments organised two meetings, First meeting was held to discuss basic issues pertaining to the transgender community.

The 2nd meeting of a technical group was held to review the draft of the transgender rights protection act. On this occasion, Nayyab Ali a transgender rights activist had provided technical support for community input and for setting up a basic legislative framework.

After the finalisation of the draft act, province wise consultations would be organised to take the input from grass root level involving all stakeholders.