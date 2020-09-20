Share:

Pakistan and Turkey to explore new avenues for promotion of bilateral trade, economic relations and other socio-economic sectors particularly education, health and tourism this was stated by Sheikh Sultan, Vice President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) in a meeting with Consul General of Turkey Tolga Uçak accompanied by Trade Attache Eyyup Yildrim.

During the course of meeting, wide range of discussion and views were exchanged on various issues and matter of mutual interest.

Sheikh Sultan, Vice President FPCCI particularly emphasized on the need of collaboration in education institutions. Pakistan should make use of Turkish education sector which in terms of technology and knowledge are well advanced he added. He urged that there is also scope of joint ventures possible in education sector. Pakistani students are getting higher education from UK and USA while same education of such standard is provided by Turkey.

He also emphasized that Pakistan and Turkey should join hands in exploration of tourism prospects.

Turkey is earning substantial foreign exchange through tourism and it is considered the six popular tourist destinations in the world. He also invited the Turkish investors for the development of infrastructure at tourist places of Pakistan.

Turkish Consul General Tolga Uçak welcome the proposals and assured that the office of Consul General would to do utmost best to take up all recommendations with Concerned Ministries and potential investors. He also emphasized on the need of intensive interaction between business community of both countries so that new avenues could be explored.

Both sides also discussed in detail the potential of bilateral trade which is currently stood at US$ 803 million and is in favor of Turkey. FPCCI also showed its concern over the imposition of countervailing duties and additional regulatory duties by Turkish Government on imports which has badly hurt Pakistan’s export to Turkey.

The meeting also discussed the signing of FTA between both countries and implementation of Strategic Economic Framework. Both sides also exchanged views on infrastructure development, railway, low housing schemes etc.

The meeting was attended by Mr. Amjad Rafi, Chairman Turkey Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Forum and Pakistan Turkey Business Council of FPCCI, Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo Senior Vice Chairman Turkey Pakistan Business Council and Secretary General FPCCI Iqbal Tabish.