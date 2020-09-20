Share:

LAHORE - PML-N leader and former MPA from PP-56 Jaranawala Rai Usman Khan Kharal called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi and Senator Kamil Ali Agha at his residence on Saturday and announced to join Pakistan Muslim League (PML) along with his colleagues. Rai Usman Khan Kharal is son of former MNA Rai Arif Hussain Kharal. Peer Shoaib Shahnawaz, former Chairman Rai Muhammad Farooq, Nasir Ali Jappa, Malik Shahid Awan Lambardar, Mian Arshad Hussain Naikokara, Malik Mubashir Khokhar, Rai Muhammad Mansha Kharal and Asif Chatha were also present.

Former MNA Liaquat Abbas Bhatti also called on Ch Parvez Elahi who nominated him for slot of Tehsil Chairman of Tehsil Pindi Bhattian of district Hafizabad and gave him a green signal for making preparations for Local Bodies. He said that political activities should be continued ensuring proper care of corona SOPs, peoples representatives committed to peoples services are being prepared for the Local Bodies. Ch Parvez Elahi said whenever PML got the opportunity, it solved public problems, completed welfare development plans for the progress of the province which even today were serving the common man without any discrimination.

Rai Usman Khan Kharal thanked Ch Parvez Elahi and said that as the then Chief Minister his tenure was the golden era and people benefitting from peoples welfare plans like agriculture, health, education and 1122.

Even today people are praying for you, development works undertaken in the villages during Ch Parvez Elahi tenure were unparalleled this is the reason that people still remember him, he added.