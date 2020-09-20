Share:

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police (IGP), Punjab Inam Ghani said that in order to further strengthen the atmosphere of trust between the citizens and the police and reduce the distances, police officers should make their access to the public easier through community policing and open door policy so that citizens’ problems can be resolved as soon as possible without any recommendation or delay.

He further said that under the Free Registration of Crime Policy, not only the registration of crime incidents in all the districts of the province should be ensured in all cases but also all the supervisory officers should pay special attention to the registered cases and arrest the accused through effective follow-up, so that the process of protection of life and property of the people can be improved.

He further said that Investigation Branch Punjab should be made more active to ensure timely completion of cases as per merit while close coordination with prosecution should be maintained at the time of completion of challan so that challan is completed and submitted on time and the accused could not avoid punishment.

He further added that the investigating officers should pay special attention to the monitoring and follow-up of terrorism cases and any progress made in it so that the process of eliminating terrorist elements and their facilitators from the society could not be avoided and this process could be made faster.

He further said that RPOs at the region level would be further empowered so they should also ensure effective monitoring and follow-up of cases in the districts under their administration and bring them to completion as soon as possible and also bring all possible justice to the victims of sexual abuse of women and children on a priority basis. Sexual beasts should be punished severely.

He further said that appeals against convictions made by police personnel should be decided as soon as possible and supervisory officers should take into account the requirements of justice as well as human sympathy while deciding on appeals.

He gave these instructions while issuing instructions to all the regional officers of the province including CCPO Lahore during the RPOs conference held at Camp Office GOR-1 on Saturday.

During the conference, all the RPOs briefed IG Punjab about the overall law and order situation in their ranges and districts and various projects, which IG Punjab emphasised on crime fighting as well as the process of public service delivery by making it easier and better with the use of modern technology.

He further said that violation of court orders is not tolerable in any case and whoever is summoned by the court will have to appear in any case and the implementation of the orders issued by the esteemed judiciary will also have to be ensured.

He further said that the field officers should keep close coordination with the public representatives, religious scholars, business community and lawyers of their districts for maintaining law and order and religious and social harmony so that the process of rooting out criminal elements could be expedited.

IG Punjab directed the officers to continue the process of surprise visits and inspections to improve the working of police stations and to plan refresher courses and training workshops under a comprehensive strategy to enhance the efficiency of the force.

CCPO Lahore Mohammad Omar Sheikh, all RPOs of the province and DIG Operations Punjab Sohail Akhtar Sukhera and other officers were also present in the conference.