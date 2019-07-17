PAF aircraft to be used by PM during US visit

Prime Minister Imran Khan will use an aircraft of Pakistan Airforce instead of Pakistan International Airline for his upcoming visit to the United States.

This was stated by Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan during a media talk in Karachi. The prime ministers of previous governments used to fly in PIA planes for their foreign trips which incurred losses to the national carrier, Khan said.

On the invitation of President Donald J. Trump, PM Khan will embark on a visit to the US on July 21. The prime minister will meet President Trump at the White House on July 22 to discuss a wide range of bilateral and regional matters.

This visit to the US would be the first summit-level engagement between Pakistan and the United States ever since both Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and US President Donald Trump assumed their respective offices.