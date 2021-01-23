UHS releases provisional list of candidates for open merit MBBS/BDS

The University of Health Sciences Lahore has issued the provisional merit list for the open merit MBBS/BDS session for 2020-21.

The top 4,500 candidates have been given seats in the medical and dental colleges of Punjab, the university wrote on Twitter Saturday.
 
” University of Health Sciences issued the Provisional Merit List for open Merit MBBS/BDS (Session 2020-2021) seats for Public Sector Medical/Dental colleges of Punjab (Top 4500 Candidates). “

Candidates can check the provisional list for open merit MBBS/BDS here.

If they have any complaints, the candidates can visit this link.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

PML-N cancels Okara rally due to incessant rain

National

Senate condemns illegal detention of Yasin Malik by India

National

Rescue operation continues as Sherani fire gets out of control

Islamabad

PM directs CDA to put out fire at Margalla Hills, protect wildlife

National

Govt not afraid of long march threat: Sanaullah

Islamabad

Collective global action must to reverse biodiversity loss: Sherry Rehman

National

One killed, three injured in road accident in Khushab

Islamabad

PTI seeks permission for long march in Islamabad

Headlines

Miftah Ismail leaves for Doha to hold final talks with IMF

Lahore

Dissident PML-N MPA Jalil Sharaqpuri decides to resign

1 of 8,222

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More