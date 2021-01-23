UHS releases provisional list of candidates for open merit MBBS/BDS

The University of Health Sciences Lahore has issued the provisional merit list for the open merit MBBS/BDS session for 2020-21.

The top 4,500 candidates have been given seats in the medical and dental colleges of Punjab, the university wrote on Twitter Saturday.



Candidates can check the provisional list for open merit MBBS/BDS here.

If they have any complaints, the candidates can visit this link.