Qavi stripped of ‘mufti’ title after Hareem Shah incident

The family of Mufti Abdul Qavi, Saturday withdrew the “honor of Mufti” from the cleric and confiscated his cell phone after a video surfaced of him being slapped by TikTok star Hareem Shah a few days back.

Reportedly, Qavi’s uncle Maulana Abdul Wahid took away his cell phone due to his controversial statements and actions which were criticised over various social media platforms.

Maulana Abdul Wahid said that the world is denouncing Qavi’s controversial stunts and that he will be given “psychiatric treatment”.

Earlier this week, social media was set abuzz over a viral video of TikToker Hareem Shah slapping Ruet-e-Hilal Committee member Mufti Abdul Qavi.

In the video, the Mufti can be seen sitting on a bed, engrossed in a mobile phone, when a woman, dressed in red, startles him by slapping him across the face.

Talking to the sources, Hareem Shah had confirmed that the woman in the video was her. The TikToker had claimed she was irked by inappropriate statements made by Mufti Qavi to her and her friend.

“I have no regrets. If men like him are punished, there will not be rapes in Pakistan.”

Whereas, the Mufti had said that he and Shah were invited to shoot for a TV program in Karachi. “I was using my mobile phone in the hotel room when she (Shah) suddenly came into the room and slapped me. She then left.”

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

PML-N cancels Okara rally due to incessant rain

National

Senate condemns illegal detention of Yasin Malik by India

National

Rescue operation continues as Sherani fire gets out of control

Islamabad

PM directs CDA to put out fire at Margalla Hills, protect wildlife

National

Govt not afraid of long march threat: Sanaullah

Islamabad

Collective global action must to reverse biodiversity loss: Sherry Rehman

National

One killed, three injured in road accident in Khushab

Islamabad

PTI seeks permission for long march in Islamabad

Headlines

Miftah Ismail leaves for Doha to hold final talks with IMF

Lahore

Dissident PML-N MPA Jalil Sharaqpuri decides to resign

1 of 8,222

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More