Split in PDM leads to conflicting narrative: Shibli

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, senator Shibli Faraz has said the alliance of opposition parties is subjected to split in for achieving its goal during this whole conflicting narratives.

In a tweet on Monday, he said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s insistence on no confidence motion, Ahsan Iqbal’s qualms on it and PML (N) leader Maryam Nawaz’s stress on the long march clearly indicate that the alliance of opposition parties stands shattered.

He added that the opposition parties have taken to the roads to hoodwink the masses but they are now turning to the parliament after being rejected by them. 

