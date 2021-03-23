Access to clean water is human right: Turkey’s first lady

Turkey’s First Lady Emine Erdogan on Monday marked World Water Day saying that access to clean water is a human right.

She noted that medical waste was ending up in the sea increasingly during the pandemic further aggravating sea pollution.

“The world is humankind’s common heritage with no one having more share than the others,” she said.

Noting that the share of water per person is decreasing and millions of people do not have access to clean water, Erdogan said: “Water pollution, eradication of water sources threatens not only human beings but many other creatures and species.”

She underlined the importance of raising awareness about the preservation of water basins.

“Let’s remember that access to clean water is a human right,” she concluded.

Every year, March 22 is celebrated as World Water Day to raise awareness about the access to safe and clean water.