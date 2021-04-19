US invites Pakistan to climate change summit 2021

The United States administration has extended an invitation to Pakistan to participate in the virtual global climate summit scheduled for April 22, 2021.

As per details, US climate envoy John Kerry on instructions of President Biden wrote a letter to Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Climate Change Malik Amin and extended an invitation to attend the virtual event.

Last month, US President Joe Biden had announced a virtual global climate summit but had not invited Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also revealed disappointment with the US administration for not inviting his country to a conference on climate.

In his Twitter messages, PM Imran Khan said that his government’s environment policies are driven solely by the commitment to the future generations of a clean and green Pakistan to mitigate the impact of climate change.

PM’s statement came after the announcement of a global climate summit by US President Joe Biden, starting from April 22-23 where 40 world leaders including China, India and Bangladesh were invited.

He said, “We have gained vast experience in 7 years, beginning with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and our policies are being recognised and lauded. We are ready to help any state wanting to learn from our experience.”

President Joe Biden will host a closely watched global leaders climate summit on April 22, during which the US is expected to unveil an updated carbon emission reduction target and urge cooperation with other nations to combat the climate crisis.