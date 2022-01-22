Pakistan stands in top three on economist normalcy index: Shaukat Tarin

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin says Pakistan has stood in the top three in the Economist normalcy index for the third consecutive time.

In a tweet today, he said no other country has achieved this in the world. The same is reflected in the revised GDP growth of 5.37 percent in FY21, the second-best in the last 14 years.

— Shaukat Tarin (@shaukat_tarin) January 22, 2022

He said the government is moving on with structural changes, inclusive growth and policy actions. He pointed out that Bloomberg has also recognized that Pakistan has entered the decade of sustained growth.

The Minister said the next ten years will help reduce income disparity, increase employment and improve human development.