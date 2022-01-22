Pakistan stands in top three on economist normalcy index: Shaukat Tarin

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin says Pakistan has stood in the top three in the Economist normalcy index for the third consecutive time.

In a tweet today, he said no other country has achieved this in the world. The same is reflected in the revised GDP growth of 5.37 percent in FY21, the second-best in the last 14 years.

He said the government is moving on with structural changes, inclusive growth and policy actions. He pointed out that Bloomberg has also recognized that Pakistan has entered the decade of sustained growth.

The Minister said the next ten years will help reduce income disparity, increase employment and improve human development.

Continue Reading
More Stories
Business

Gold prices remain unchanged

Business

PM constitutes Economic Advisory Council

Business

LCCI for taking immediate action to end power outages

Business

Over 5.134m tonnes of wheat procured

Business

Stock market loses 283 points

Business

XWDiscos incurring Rs150b losses annually

Business

Rupee sheds 41 paisas against dollar

Business

No fresh borrowings from SBP: MoF

Business

SECP publishes position paper

Business

CDWP clears 3 projects worth Rs15.78b

1 of 2,173

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More