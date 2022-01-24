‘Cases you made against Sharifs were false,’ Maryam responds to PM

LAHORE – Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter and PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif while responding to PM Imran Khan’s remarks during a live programme on Sunday said that Imran Khan ‘rely more on conspiracy and plotting than peoples power.”

In a series of tweets following PM’s remarks, she said that Imran Khan had not only been defeated but he also accepted his defeat.

“IK sounds like a person who is not only defeated but has also accepted his defeat. 4 years into the govt & he is still only whining. The ‘cartels’ you are complaining about are the MAFIAS on your right & left who have fleeced 220 million & who run your kitchen,” she tweeted.

‘Every word that IK has uttered today reeks of failure’

“Every word that IK has uttered today reeks of failure, dashed hopes & no faith in his or PTI’s future. This was inevitable man. You are history & the history that we will be taught as a lesson of caution to those who rely more on conspiracy & plotting than peoples power,” she.

“Your dashed hopes @ImranKhanPTI are a new hope for the incompetency & ineptitude stricken people of Pakistan who are waiting for you to spare them the 4 year long ordeal that has cost them their lives.”

She also wrote, “The cases you made against Sharifs and PMLN were false & fabricated and were bound to meet the fate they have met. Now that your reality has dawned on the world, do not blame the judiciary. You have only your vindictiveness & revengefulness to blame.”