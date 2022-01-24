‘Cases you made against Sharifs were false,’ Maryam responds to PM

LAHORE – Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter and PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif while responding to PM Imran Khan’s remarks during a live programme on Sunday said that Imran Khan ‘rely more on conspiracy and plotting than peoples power.”

In a series of tweets following PM’s remarks, she said that Imran Khan had not only been defeated but he also accepted his defeat. 

“IK sounds like a person who is not only defeated but has also accepted his defeat. 4 years into the govt & he is still only whining. The ‘cartels’ you are complaining about are the MAFIAS on your right & left who have fleeced 220 million & who run your kitchen,” she tweeted.

‘Every word that IK has uttered today reeks of failure’

“Every word that IK has uttered today reeks of failure, dashed hopes & no faith in his or PTI’s future. This was inevitable man. You are history & the history that we will be taught as a lesson of caution to those who rely more on conspiracy & plotting than peoples power,” she.

“Your dashed hopes @ImranKhanPTI are a new hope for the incompetency & ineptitude stricken people of Pakistan who are waiting for you to spare them the 4 year long ordeal that has cost them their lives.”

She also wrote, “The cases you made against Sharifs and PMLN were false & fabricated and were bound to meet the fate they have met. Now that your reality has dawned on the world, do not blame the judiciary. You have only your vindictiveness & revengefulness to blame.”

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Govt keeps petroleum prices unchanged

National

Alvi reiterates pledge for Chinese security

National

Firefighting operations continue at PSO depot in Nowshera

National

Govt announces 90 days remission in prisoners’ sentences on Eidul Fitr

National

One dies, two injured as coaster hits motorcycle

National

Interior ministry notifies 4 public holidays for Eidul Fitr

National

Two children recovered, handed over to mother on LHC orders

National

39 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

Newspaper

Govt reshuffles officials in foreign ministry

Newspaper

FBR surpasses 10-month tax collection target by Rs239b

1 of 772

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More