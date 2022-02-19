Economic conditions behind worsening law and order: Murad Ali Shah

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the economic conditions have a role in worsening law and order in city.

“We are also concerned over the worsening law and order in Karachi,” talking to media here CM Shah said.

“The journalist’s murder is being investigated from various angles,” talking on Friday’s murder of a journalist, Athar Mateen Sindh chief minister said.

“The culprits will be soon brought to the dock,” CM Shah vowed.

He said changes have been made in police to control street crimes. “It is the government’s foremost responsibility to improve the law and order,” he said. “Hopefully it will improve soon,” Sindh CM said.

Murad Ali Shah claimed that his government had taken prompt action over the killings in land dispute in Nawabshah.

“The government is also taking steps to tackle the ‘issues’ in academic institutions,” he further said.

Chief Minister said that the officers that were removed from Sindh are now getting threats, the hearing of the matter has been fixed in court on Feb 21.

“According to the procedure in constitution an officer be transferred after a consultation between the prime minister and the chief minister,” he said.

He said the federation collects monetary resources from provinces, which distributed by the National Finance Commission Award. “Sindh’s 32 billion rupees were deducted from its share received on 17,” he said. “Punjab and KP are being given monetary resources, while our share is being slashed,” Shah said.

“I will consult over the deduction from Sindh’s share with the cabinet,” he further said.

“Earlier, they had mistakenly deducted six billions, which are now being paid back in installments,” Murad Ali Shah said. “I will write them to pay back the money, not in installments, but in a single go,” he added.