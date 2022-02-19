News Desk

Economic conditions behind worsening law and order: Murad Ali Shah

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the economic conditions have a role in worsening law and order in city.

“We are also concerned over the worsening law and order in Karachi,” talking to media here CM Shah said.

“The journalist’s murder is being investigated from various angles,” talking on Friday’s murder of a journalist, Athar Mateen Sindh chief minister said.

“The culprits will be soon brought to the dock,” CM Shah vowed.

He said changes have been made in police to control street crimes. “It is the government’s foremost responsibility to improve the law and order,” he said. “Hopefully it will improve soon,” Sindh CM said.

Murad Ali Shah claimed that his government had taken prompt action over the killings in land dispute in Nawabshah.

“The government is also taking steps to tackle the ‘issues’ in academic institutions,” he further said.

Chief Minister said that the officers that were removed from Sindh are now getting threats, the hearing of the matter has been fixed in court on Feb 21.

“According to the procedure in constitution an officer be transferred after a consultation between the prime minister and the chief minister,” he said.

He said the federation collects monetary resources from provinces, which distributed by the National Finance Commission Award. “Sindh’s 32 billion rupees were deducted from its share received on 17,” he said. “Punjab and KP are being given monetary resources, while our share is being slashed,” Shah said.

“I will consult over the deduction from Sindh’s share with the cabinet,” he further said.

“Earlier, they had mistakenly deducted six billions, which are now being paid back in installments,” Murad Ali Shah said. “I will write them to pay back the money, not in installments, but in a single go,” he added.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Rana Sanaullah avoids question on secret meeting between Shehbaz, Tareen

National

PM Imran plans to visit MQM-P’s Bahdarabad office after Russia tour

National

PPP nominates Nisar Khuhro for vacant Senate seat

National

PM Imran Khan invites Austrian chancellor to Pakistan

National

Pakistan railways mulls up to 15% hike in train fares

National

Qaumi Sehat Card to bring revolution in health sector: Hasaan Khawar

National

Athar Mateen’s murder: Forensic of bullet shell recovered from crime scene completed

National

Sultans secure play-offs spot with thumping win over Peshawar Zalmi

Islamabad

PML-Q will continue backing PTI govt, Moonis assures PM in public

National

ISO certification of Pakistani manufacturing products stressed

1 of 32