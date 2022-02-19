News Desk

KPK local polls: Process of candidates’ nomination papers submission ends

The process of submitting nomination papers of candidates in the second phase of local body elections has come to an end in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) today.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the scrutiny of nomination papers will take place from February 21, 2022, to February 23, 2022. The decisions on objections filed over delimitations in Balochistan will be declared on March 9 and the list will be published on March 10, 2022.

The objections to the delimitation of local bodies in Sindh can be submitted to the office of Regional Election Commissioners at a divisional level by March 4.

While the objections to the delimitation of local bodies in Punjab can be submitted to the offices of Divisional Election Commissioners in the respective districts till February 25.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

PM, federal chancellor of Austria discuss Afghanistan issue

National

Law against defamatory remarks on social media prepared, says Fawad

Lahore

River Ravi project draws rage from environmental activists

National

Economic conditions behind worsening law and order: Murad Ali Shah

Lahore

NCRC encourages media to take up the mantle for child rights issues

Lahore

Voice of Punjab signs MoU with Career Clothing to provide personal grooming services

National

Rana Sanaullah avoids question on secret meeting between Shehbaz, Tareen

National

PM Imran plans to visit MQM-P’s Bahdarabad office after Russia tour

National

PPP nominates Nisar Khuhro for vacant Senate seat

National

PM Imran Khan invites Austrian chancellor to Pakistan

1 of 32