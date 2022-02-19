Law against defamatory remarks on social media prepared, says Fawad

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Saturday that a proposed law related to the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) code of conduct has been sent to the cabinet for approval.

Taking to Twitter, the information minister said that law related to amendments in the election commission’s code of conduct has been sent to the federal cabinet for approval.

“The ministers and lawmakers would be able to attend public gatherings after the approval of ECP code of conduct bill,” the minister revealed. He said that the second proposed bill will make social media defamation a punishable crime.

“The courts will be bound to decide the social media defamation cases within a period of six months,” he said.