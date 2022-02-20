News Desk

15 citizens killed, over 80 injured resisting robberies in 2022

Street crimes are on the rise in Karachi as 11,000 snatching cases have been reported in the metropolis from January 1 to date

According to the data, policemen, journalists, children, senior citizens, youth and women all have been targeted by the robbers. During the time period, as many as 15 people lost their lives and more than 80 people were injured resisting robberies.

Many people were deprived of their four-wheelers, motorcycles and mobile phones. It may be noted that due to the non-completion of the Safe City Project, street crimes are on the rise and the administration is unable to trace them timely.

On Saturday, four citizens were shot and injured by street criminals for resisting robbery in different areas of Karachi within two hours.

A citizen was shot and wounded for resisting robbery in the SITE area of the port city, whereas, the armed robbers managed to flee from the scene.

Another incident was reported in New Karachi in which the dacoits shot and injured a citizen near Saba Cinema.

A Karachiite sustained injuries during a dacoity in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 5 and a 55-year-old citizen got wounded after being shot by armed criminals in the Haroonabad neighbourhood of Manghopir area. The elderly citizen was identified as Zeeshan.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

MQM’s Khawaja Sohail Mansoor resigns from Rabita Committee

Karachi

Nine more patients die of Coronavirus in Sindh

Karachi

Out-of-turn promotions: Sindh IGP recommends demotion of three SPs

Karachi

Sindh reports seven deaths, 690 new cases of Covid-19

Karachi

Karachi woman kills husband with poisoned juice

Karachi

Awareness rally on cleanliness taken out in Sukkur

Karachi

Hassan Khawar urges PPP to issue health card in Sindh

Karachi

Sindh to ensure transparent probe into harassment incidents: Saeed Ghani

Karachi

Zaidi alleges ‘Zardari Mafia’ ruined Sindh economically

Karachi

PPP committed to reviving glory of Karachi, says Wahab

1 of 4