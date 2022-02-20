Country will get rid of incompetent rulers soon: Fazl

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has announced that the country will get rid of the incompetent rulers soon.

Addressing the gathering in Hingo on Sunday, President Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) said that those who earlier had claimed to provide 5 million houses, demolished 5 million houses and gave no job after claiming to provide one crore employments. Since 1947 to date, the total number of government employees has not reached 10 million while the country was fooled by slogans.

Maulana Fazl went on to say that under the name of implementing rules of Madina, the national administrative system was deteriorated.

He added that the observance of Quran and Hadith in the national system is the urgent need of time for which JUI is the biggest forum. The teachings of Quran and Hadiths must be taught openly in country.